Robert W. Baird Raises Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $94.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,062.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,059 shares of company stock worth $700,956 and have sold 27,147 shares worth $2,030,786. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.