Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Davide Girelli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,043 shares of company stock worth $3,866,535. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.