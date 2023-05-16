Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 402 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after buying an additional 294,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,710 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.88. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $163.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Articles

