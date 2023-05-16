RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Price Target Cut to $4.00

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on RVL Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $0.92 on Friday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.56% and a negative net margin of 103.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLP. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

