Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 209,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $91,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $157.19 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.