Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Senseonics in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Senseonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Senseonics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics Trading Down 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $353.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.87. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Senseonics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 105.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396,429 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Senseonics by 61.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

Further Reading

