Shell plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Shell Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. Shell has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 6.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,934.83.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

