Short Interest in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Rises By 8.2%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,731 shares of company stock worth $719,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AAON by 101.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AAON by 9.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON Trading Down 0.2 %

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAON has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

