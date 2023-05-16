Short Interest in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Grows By 6.0%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 499,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.
Advantage Solutions Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Read More
