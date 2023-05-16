Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Increases By 8.7%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.38. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.