Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Decreases By 8.9%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,489 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,373.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ACGLN stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

