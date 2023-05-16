Signify Announces Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.643 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Signify Stock Performance

PHPPY stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. Signify has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signify from €35.00 ($38.04) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Signify Company Profile

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

