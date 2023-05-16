Skyline Champion Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Skyline Champion in a research report issued on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SKY stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $868,954.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $868,954.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $732,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,333,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,975 shares of company stock worth $2,423,303 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

