Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 472.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 276,629 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 159,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 90,538 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 56,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.7 %

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 426.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.