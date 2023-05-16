Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 27,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

HP Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.