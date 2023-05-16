Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,501 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,501 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.03) to GBX 5,790 ($72.53) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

