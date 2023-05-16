SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,338 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the period. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

