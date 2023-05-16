SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $75.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

