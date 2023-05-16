Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Stantec in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $58.57 on Monday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Stantec had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.12 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $60,382,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Stantec by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,051,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 719,853 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Stantec by 121.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,225,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,654,000 after buying an additional 671,306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stantec by 38.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 327,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stantec by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,198,000 after buying an additional 320,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

