Stifel Nicolaus Increases Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $145.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

LSI opened at $134.21 on Friday. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average is $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,723,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,599,000 after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,752,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

