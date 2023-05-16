Stifel Nicolaus Trims Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Target Price to $42.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

MOS stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

