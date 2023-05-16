Stifel Nicolaus Trims Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Target Price to $42.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.
Mosaic Price Performance
MOS stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Trading of Mosaic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mosaic (MOS)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.