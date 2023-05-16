STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.22.

NYSE:STM opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,322,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,110,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

