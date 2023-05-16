StockNews.com Downgrades Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance
Shares of SCM opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $310.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.21.
Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.
Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
