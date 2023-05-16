StockNews.com Lowers Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $485.67.

TDY stock opened at $414.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.45 and a 200-day moving average of $418.28. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

