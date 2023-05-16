StockNews.com Upgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $271.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.81.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after acquiring an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,129,000 after acquiring an additional 334,363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

