Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STRA. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

STRA stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average is $85.28.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 156.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

