Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,999,000 after buying an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 252,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 57,907 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.2 %

TTWO stock opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $137.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

