TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.85.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.2 %

TEL opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average is $124.12. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.