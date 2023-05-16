Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRC in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for BRC’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

BRCC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.34. BRC has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $12.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in BRC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRC by 220.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 2,396,808 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 119.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 1,088,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BRC by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in BRC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

