Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 750.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
Shares of TEVA opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
