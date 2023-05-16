The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $87.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Further Reading

