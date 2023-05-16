The Boston Beer Company, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $313.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.56 and its 200 day moving average is $343.98. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

