The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 16,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CG stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.63%.
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
