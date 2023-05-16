The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,247,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of E.W. Scripps worth $95,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,440,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after buying an additional 124,748 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SSP stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $651.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.81.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.22). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

