The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $276.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,015 shares of company stock worth $9,954,591 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

