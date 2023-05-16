The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 314,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 4,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

