Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,239.71.
Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.6 %
TM opened at $142.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $170.37. The firm has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
