Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,239.71.

TM opened at $142.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $170.37. The firm has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

