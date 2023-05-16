Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $27,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.5 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $231.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

