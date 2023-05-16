Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $94,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $231.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

