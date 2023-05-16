Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BILL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,855 shares of company stock worth $852,013. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

