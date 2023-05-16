Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DocuSign by 4.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

DOCU opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.29, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

