Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.88 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

