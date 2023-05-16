Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $348,351,000 after buying an additional 6,297,603 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 4,081.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after buying an additional 1,684,705 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after buying an additional 1,238,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 928,721 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

