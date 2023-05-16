Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TNP stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $493.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $224.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.