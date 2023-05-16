Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Twilio Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $110.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $829,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 42.6% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

