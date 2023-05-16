UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.57% of UFP Industries worth $223,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 46,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,952,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,099,601.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,493.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,975. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.