Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $150.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,578 shares of company stock worth $10,507,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 167,836 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 91.7% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

