V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VFC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

V.F. Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE VFC opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

