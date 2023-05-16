Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Trimmed by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $234,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 33.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $243.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.