Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,987 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP stock opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 2,900 ($36.33) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.82) to GBX 2,550 ($31.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

